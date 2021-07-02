PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $12.76

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.76 or 0.00038379 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $238.10 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00680853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,210.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 189,477,608 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.