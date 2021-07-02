Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $90,000 Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,286,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Shares of AGGRU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.