Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,184 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 63,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

WRE opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

