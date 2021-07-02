Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $97,000 in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Separately, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,934,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVIU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

