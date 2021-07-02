Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,986 Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 887,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,140 shares of company stock worth $10,864,456. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

MDLA stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

