Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,005 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

ESTC opened at $146.08 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.52.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

