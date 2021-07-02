Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,251 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

