Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.64. 959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,667. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

