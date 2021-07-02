Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Buys 300 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of Z stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $118.60. 60,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,149. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.05 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,393 shares of company stock worth $7,585,496. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

