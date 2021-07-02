Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$35.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.63.

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OVV opened at C$39.07 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$9.07 and a twelve month high of C$40.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.99. The stock has a market cap of C$10.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.27%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

