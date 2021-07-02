Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 61,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 688,261 shares.The stock last traded at $46.65 and had previously closed at $48.95.

OM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.32.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $189,595.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,963,714 shares of company stock worth $201,740,063. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 268,999 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

