Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OCDX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 8,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,329. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

