Ormeus Ecosystem Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $202,836.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00127181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00168115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.65 or 0.99695830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Trading

