Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

