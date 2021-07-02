ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORIC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $667.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

