O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $569.49

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $569.49 and last traded at $566.50, with a volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $564.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $544.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

