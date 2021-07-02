Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,363,567 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $79.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 77.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 161,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 205.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 121,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 131.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 303,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

