Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,363,567 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $79.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
