Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 50,268 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

