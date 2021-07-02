Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,980,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.65 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.94.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

