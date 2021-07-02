Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $138,894,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $112,876,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.