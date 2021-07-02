Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 13,057 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,530,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,358,000 after purchasing an additional 189,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,402 shares of company stock worth $2,156,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.