OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock worth $3,886,456. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.52. 106,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,632. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,940.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

