Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Shares of USB opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

