Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce sales of $8.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the highest is $8.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $34.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $60.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

