OpenDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.50 or 0.00687344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

