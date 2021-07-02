Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Update

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 802,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCY stock remained flat at $$2.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

