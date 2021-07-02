Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $148.80

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.80, but opened at $152.50. Omega Flex shares last traded at $152.10, with a volume of 77 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 19.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Omega Flex by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Flex by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,085,000 after acquiring an additional 107,509 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Omega Flex by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Flex by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.