Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Olympus stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. 29,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

