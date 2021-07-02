OLO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,075 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,839% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

