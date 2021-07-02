Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $35.21

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.21, but opened at $34.01. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 54 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.38.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.