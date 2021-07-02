Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $820,000 Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.29. 6,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,164. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.