Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 1,258 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 195,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,778. The company has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.61. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

