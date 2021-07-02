Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.45. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 24,514 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,205.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.

