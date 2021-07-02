Ocean Power Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 30,804 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,489% compared to the average volume of 1,190 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 9,524,009.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

OPTT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 528,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40. Ocean Power Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

