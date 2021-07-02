Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

