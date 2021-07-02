Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Logitech International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.46. 11,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,047. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

