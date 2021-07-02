Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.43. 12,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

