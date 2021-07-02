Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Big 5 Sporting Goods makes up 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $66,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.88. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,817. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

