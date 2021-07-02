Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 12,875 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 410.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.57. 13,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,066. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

