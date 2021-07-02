Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 12,277 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 455.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.44. 22,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,831. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

