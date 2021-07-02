Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,484 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $34,429,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

