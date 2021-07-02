Observer 24 Hour Volume Hits $549,302.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Observer has a market cap of $7.70 million and $549,302.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00680004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,898% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

