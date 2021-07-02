Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) to Issue None Dividend of $0.38 on July 21st

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $107.22.
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.
