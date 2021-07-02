Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several research firms recently commented on OAS. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 200.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,136. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

