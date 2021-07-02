O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $2,048,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 1,758,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.10.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.