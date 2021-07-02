O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 144.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 18.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 157,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,264,046 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.64. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

