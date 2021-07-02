O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,658 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $29.63 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

