O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1,672.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on HRB. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

