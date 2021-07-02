Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 68.1% in June

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

NYSE:NIM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 10,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,464. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.