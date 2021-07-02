Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 154.6% from the May 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 776,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 584,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 342,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 294,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 154,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JRI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 61,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

